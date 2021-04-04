SmartCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $901,735.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $901,735.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,610.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.32 or 0.03571596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.99 or 0.00349743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.00968017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00450061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00387619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.40 or 0.00323145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024723 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

