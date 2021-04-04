SmartMesh (SMT) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and $2.30 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00690932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027639 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

