Smartshare Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 130.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $933,928.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048129 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

