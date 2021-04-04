Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).
A number of analysts have recently commented on SMIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,481.70. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.
In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
