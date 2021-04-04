Snetwork Price Up 11.8% This Week (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Snetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Snetwork has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $751,971.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Snetwork has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00693228 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Snetwork Token Profile

SNET is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,159,082 tokens. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

