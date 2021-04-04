SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits Market Cap of $9.26 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $30.39 or 0.00052026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $586,627.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00075424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00314944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00092237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.00764905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017591 BTC.

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,826 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

