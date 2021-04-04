Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.64 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $24.75 or 0.00042079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $6.64 billion and $548.07 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00686506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,408,638 coins and its circulating supply is 268,284,127 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

