SolarCoin (SLR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.60 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $646.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00348567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002377 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,221,011 coins and its circulating supply is 64,795,402 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

