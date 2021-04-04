SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.38 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $180.38 million and $26.55 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,275,061 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

