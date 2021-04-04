S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $362.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

