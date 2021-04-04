Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $35.45 on Top Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.45 or 0.00060541 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $448,049.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00311358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00757011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017386 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 85,150 coins and its circulating supply is 34,685 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars.

