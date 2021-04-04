SpaceChain Market Cap Tops $12.06 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $22,763.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Denarius (D) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. SpaceChain’s total supply is 404,831,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,754,644 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Pacific Coin is an ERC20 Token design to make crypto mining and crypto staking easier for everyone, using its genetic algorithm trained machine learning technology computer with even low configure are capable of mining crypto. Star Pacific Coin is created by Star Pacific International, which is a multinational based ECN (Electronic Communications Network) FX and Spread-betting broker created by traders to Improve your Trading Experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

