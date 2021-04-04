Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $882.00

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $121,261.48 and approximately $882.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00308994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00092577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00747276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018008 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

