Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,703.95

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $110,703.95 and approximately $997.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 57.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00328520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00775751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00092392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016849 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

