SparkPoint (SRK) Market Cap Reaches $132.39 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $132.39 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.62 or 0.00677948 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00070153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027782 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,953,501,559 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

