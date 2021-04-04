SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $6.50 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.68 or 0.00685820 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028075 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,958,301,559 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

