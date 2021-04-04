SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,551.05

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 99.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $56,551.05 and $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 76.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010362 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,718,599 coins and its circulating supply is 9,628,728 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

