SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.