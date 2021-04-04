SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,790 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

