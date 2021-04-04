SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,008 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

SPYV stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

