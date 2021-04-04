SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.20% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $85,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of XME opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

