SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.87% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 6,632.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $94.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $100.66.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.