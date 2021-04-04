Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,715 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 39.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

