Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $59,010.44 and approximately $2,469.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.72 or 0.00352056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

