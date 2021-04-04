Spectrum Price Up 70.8% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $58,990.91 and $4,961.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.98 or 0.00349637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004296 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

