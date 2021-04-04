Spendcoin Trading 48.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $109.67 million and $793,582.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.89 or 0.00689825 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027850 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

