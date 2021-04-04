Spiking Reaches Market Cap of $258,596.50 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 97.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 92.2% against the dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a total market cap of $258,596.50 and $43.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00690989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027673 BTC.

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

