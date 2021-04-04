Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Spire worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 191.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Spire by 640.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 118.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

