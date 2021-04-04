Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of SAVE opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

