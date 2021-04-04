Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,254,000 after acquiring an additional 183,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.