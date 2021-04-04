Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Splunk worth $18,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.06.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

