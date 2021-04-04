Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 19,071 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Energizer worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 3,029.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 336,864 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Energizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Energizer by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $48.37 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

