Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 9,428 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 171.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock worth $10,187,075. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE DLB opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $102.48.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

