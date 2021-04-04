Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128,112 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

