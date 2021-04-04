Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

