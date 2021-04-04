Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 758,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

