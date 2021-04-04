Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Herman Miller worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

