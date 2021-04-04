Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,450 shares of company stock worth $27,923,937. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

