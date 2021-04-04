Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 169.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,734 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

