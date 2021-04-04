Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 144.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

