Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

