Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.71 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

