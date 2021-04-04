Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cable One by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 15.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,281,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,829.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,489.27 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,886.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,956.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

