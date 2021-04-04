Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $24,862,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

