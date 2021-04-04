Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,530 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 279.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of PAR Technology worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PAR stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

