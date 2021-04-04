Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 9,203 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 214.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ryanair by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.23. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

