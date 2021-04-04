Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.50.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $362.97 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $210.67 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

