Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,340 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLD shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

