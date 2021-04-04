Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,160 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after buying an additional 854,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after purchasing an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,941,000 after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $36.84 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

