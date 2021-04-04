Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

